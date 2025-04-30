Pet Kangaroo Leads Cops on a Wild Chase in Alabama
CRIKEY MATE
A highway in Alabama was temporarily shut down after a runaway kangaroo interrupted traffic and caused multiple vehicles to crash. Sheila the kangaroo was spotted hopping down Interstate 85 in Macon County after escaping from an enclosure at a nearby petting zoo on Tuesday. Her daring escape proved to be so jarring that it caused two rubbernecking drivers to crash into each other, shutting down the lane. Sheila was unharmed by the crash, but her adventure soon came to an end after she was tranquilized by state troopers and returned to her owners. “She’s back home safe. She’s up. She’s not sedated anymore. She’s eating. She’s drinking. She’s not injured,” said owner Patrick Starr, who runs a pumpkin patch and petting zoo but keeps Sheila as a pet. “She’s a sweet pet. I’m glad she’s back home, and I’m glad everybody slowed down a little bit,” he added. “When somebody said there was a kangaroo of course I didn’t believe it, and nobody believed it. But I’m looking at him,” said Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson following the animal’s capture. “We see a little bit of everything here.”