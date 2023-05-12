Runaway Monkey in Yellow Pants on the Loose in Alabama

CHEAT SHEET
A 4-year-old, white-faced Capuchin monkey sporting yellow pants and trailing a leash is on the loose in Palmerdale, Alabama, after escaping through her owner’s front door. Andrew Foster has been left “distraught” by Cookie’s absence, and is asking Alabamians to keep an eye out for his beloved lost monkey. Although Cookie is shy, he told local media outlet WVTM she’s an avid fan of grapes, split peas, bread, and most importantly, Tic-Tacs. The local police remain on the lookout in hopes of bringing Cookie home. “I really miss Cookie,” Foster told a WVTM reporter, pausing to cry. “I sure do hope Cookie comes home soon—I have some Tic-Tacs waiting.”