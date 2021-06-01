Soothe Your Dog’s Stress and Anxiety With These Pet-Friendly CBD-Infused Treats
When The Going Gets Ruff
While summer activities like BBQs, firework shows, and traveling are exciting for you, they may not be for your furry loved ones. These events may actually leave them quite anxious and stressed. Not to worry! Pet Releaf is coming to the rescue with its pet-friendly CBD-infused treats. Remember, before you checkout, make sure to use the code DB30 for 30% off sitewide and free shipping!
An unexpected (or expected) summer thunderstorm can put your dog in a spin. Reach for one of these CBD-infused peanut butter and carob-flavored calming dog chews. Each chew contains 2mg of active CBD that can help calm your doggo's nerves during stressful events.
Calming Chews for Dogs
If you are planning on bringing your dog or dogs along with you on your next vacation, pack a bottle of Organic Hemp Oil. The oil's only two ingredients—full spectrum hemp extract and coconut oil—can help promote calmness and support joint health. Administer (directly into your dog's mouth via a dropper) an hour before the trip, and the calming effect should last up to nine hours.
USDA Organic Hemp Oil 500
This information does not constitute medical advice and it should not be relied upon as such. Consult with your vet before modifying your pet's medical regime.
