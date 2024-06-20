Keep Your Pup Relaxed This Fourth of July With Pet Releaf’s Calming Dog “Edibles”
FIREWORKS SEASON
Whether your pet suffers from chronic anxiety or stress from environmental disturbances like Fourth of July fireworks or summer thunderstorms, giving them a Pet Releaf CBD treat can help keep them calm when you can’t control what’s going on outside of your home. Offering pets a dose of safe 100 percent hemp CBD with tasty edible treats, this woman-operated and family-owned brand safely and effectively helps pets feel calmer—without side effects like drowsiness or nausea. All of Pet Releaf’s edibles are USA-Organic-certified products that have met the standards set by the National Animal Supplement Council.
Pet Releaf CBD Calming Edible Dog Treats
The CBD calming edibles come in yummy flavors like peanut butter and bacon, but Pet Releaf also offers a Stress Releaf 300mg CBD Oil with a dropper for easy dispensing or mixing in with your pet’s favorite wet food. The CBD oil is also formulated with stress-reducing and pet-safe Ashwagandha for added nerve-soothing benefits. According to the American Kennel Club, more pets go missing on Independence Day weekend than any other time of the year. If your pets are prone to stress or panic during Fourth of July fireworks, treat them to Pet Releaf’s non-drowsy and non-toxic CBD edibles.