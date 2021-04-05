These CBD Chews Can Help Promote Everyday Wellness for Your Furry Best Friend
BACON ME CRAZY
The love for bacon transcends species, so it was only natural for Pet Releaf—a leading CBD health brand for pets—to announce a delicious new addition to its Edibites product line—Peppered Bacon Edibites.
The Peppered Bacon Edibites have bountiful health benefits along with a savory taste. They are made with all-natural ingredients that can support your pup's everyday wellness, optimal body function, and can promote calming effects. The flavorful black pepper ingredient is rich in a plant compound called piperine that can help support a healthy inflammatory response in your pet’s body. With these soft chews, your dog will get full spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD that was sourced from U.S.-based farms using sustainable and regenerative practices. Like all Pet Releaf products, they’ve been extensively tested and certified (read more here). Give them a chance; your dog will thank you. Remember to use the code DB30 for 30% off and free shipping!
