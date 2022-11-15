HelloFresh Denies Claim It Used Endangered Monkeys to Make Coconut Milk
MONKEY BUSINESS
HelloFresh has been accused of using coconut milk sourced from abused monkeys in Thailand. The animal rights nonprofit PETA is calling for a boycott of the online grocery retailer and its subsidiaries, claiming that some of their suppliers, like Aroy-D and Suree, kidnap, choke, starve and whip the endangered creatures. “Monkeys are chained around the neck and forced to toil day in and day out, all for HelloFresh and other companies that lack a conscience,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a statement. “PETA is calling on everyone, including HelloFresh, to stop buying canned coconut milk from Thailand until monkeys are no longer used and abused for profit.” HelloFresh has denied the allegations, however. In a statement to Yahoo News Australia, the company said that they “take a hard position of not procuring from suppliers or selling coconut products which have been found to use monkey labour.”