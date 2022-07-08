CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
PETA Is Pissed About Damien Hirst’s Dead Fly Art
FLIES??
Read it at Artnet
At the request of PETA, artist Damien Hirst’s 1990 installation A Hundred Years has been dismantled due to the fact that it manufactures the birth and death of flies. The work is meant to be a commentary on the fact that many flies die when exposed to public light. Many of Hirst’s creations, most notably The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living, include the corpses of dead animals. A Hundred Years was being exhibited at Kunstmuseum in Germany at the time of the dismantling. “We thought that flies were not covered by the Animal Welfare Act,” Kunstmuseum director Andreas Beitin said.