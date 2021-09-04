Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Introduce Their Twin Babies

Read it at Instagram
More than two weeks after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announced they were dads, the two have revealed they are parents to twins. Buttigieg posted a photo of the couple holding their children on Instagram Saturday. “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents,” Buttigieg wrote in the caption. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”