Pete Buttigieg Ahead After Iowa Recount—and Bernie Sanders Challenges Numbers

Read it at Politico
Pete Buttigieg still leads by a tiny margin after a partial recount of the Iowa caucuses—and Bernie Sanders is still challenging the outcome. “We have already filed an implementation challenge with the DNC stating that the Iowa Democratic Party conducted its recanvass and recount in a way that violated their delegate selection plan,” Sanders senior campaign adviser Jeff Weaver told Politico. Iowa Democrats have not yet certified the results of the Feb. 3 vote, which was marred by technical glitches, and the Associated Press is also refusing to name a winner. But the party announced Thursday that based on the recount in 23 precincts, Buttigieg will walk away with 14 delegates, and Sanders with 12.