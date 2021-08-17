‘We’re Overjoyed’: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Are Now Dads

CHEAT SHEET
South Bend Mayor-turned-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is now a father. He announced the news in a tweet Tuesday. “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents!” he wrote. “The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”
In a Washington Post profile last month, Chasten Buttigieg spoke about the couple’s efforts to become parents, including repeatedly coming close to adopting. “It’s a really weird cycle of anger and frustration and hope,” Chasten told the outlet. “You think it’s finally happening and you get so excited, and then it’s gone.”