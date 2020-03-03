Moderates Falling in Behind Biden Will Just Power Up Bernie’s Campaign

On Monday, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, two former future presidents who do not like each other, joined forces to campaign for Joe Biden, a man that neither of them seemed to feel that strongly about until about 12 hours ago. For funsies, Beto O’Rourke joined in. This move represents a consolidation of the most ardently comme ci comme ça forces in the Democratic party, a fiercely lukewarm coalition of support for the one candidate who the establishment agrees might be able to beat Bernie Sanders. By the end of all this, they hope, America will unite to declare Joe Biden “okay, I guess.”

It was about a week ago that Buttigieg, Klobuchar, and Biden shared a different stage, a debate stage where they spent fifty-seven hours shouting over, around, and about each other. This is one of many reasons this new affinity for Biden seems weird. On one hand, rivals becoming teammates is part of the political process. But on the other, the 2020 iteration of the rival-to-ally process of moderates dropping out and rushing to prop up Joe Biden’s staggering campaign is particularly uninspiring.

This all feels so counterproductive. Amy Klobuchar radiates dislike at Pete Buttigieg in much the same way that my cat radiates dislike for my partner’s dog who won’t leave her alone. Carrying Joe Biden over the finish line has driven Klobuchar to Mayor Pete, and so it must, in her view, be pretty urgent. And Beto’s decision to jump in indicates that even skateboarding progressive-adjacents who sometimes drop tape of the f-bomb can get down with Biden. Is this going to discourage Bernie’s base of support? Absolutely not. Establishment apoplexy is to populists what spinach is to Popeye. Whipping America’s gooey ideological center into a froth is part of progressive candidates’ appeal. It’s why Chris Matthews’ (happy retirement, by the way) barking at Elizabeth Warren went viral among her supporters and why supercuts of party-line Democrat pundits on cable news wringing their hands about a possible Bernie nomination are gleefully shared among his supporters. The harder Joe Scarborough tsks, the better.