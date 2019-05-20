Pete Buttigieg at Fox News Town Hall: Trump Tweets Are ‘Grotesque Things’

Democratic presidential candidate hopeful Pete Buttigieg did not mince words Sunday on a Fox News town hall, calling for a return to moral authority in America and chiding President Donald Trump’s tweets as a distraction. “The tweets are—I don’t care,” he said. “It’s the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.” The crowd erupted into raucous applause several times during the South Bend, Indiana mayor’s appearance, especially when he called for greater attention to reproductive rights and when he lambasted Trump for considering pardoning service members accused of war crimes. Trump tweeted that his favorite news network was “wasting time” by hosting Buttigieg. “They forgot the people who got them there,” Trump tweeted, then added: “Alfred E. Newman will never be President!”