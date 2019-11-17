CHEAT SHEET
Pete Buttigieg Beats Biden, Warren to Become New 2020 Frontrunner in Iowa Poll
Pete Buttigieg is the new 2020 frontrunner in Iowa, according to a new poll. The South Bend, Indiana mayor beat Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren to surge to the top of the 2020 list, according to the Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll of likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa. The poll shows Buttigieg with 25 percent support, a 16-point increase since September. Biden, Sanders, and Warren are all vying for second place and trailing about 10 points behind Buttigieg, according to the poll. Support for Warren, who came out on top in the September poll, has slid from 22 percent to 16 percent, while Biden and Sanders are tied with 15 percent support.