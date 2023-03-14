CHEAT SHEET
Pete Buttigieg Breaks Silence on Mike Pence’s Homophobic Joke
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg shrugged off a homophobic joke about his recent paternity leave made by former Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend—saying he has more important things to do than worry about “the Washington game.” Speaking with ABC transportation reporter Gio Benitez, who asked point blank if Pence owed him an apology, Buttigieg said: “You know, I’ll let others speak to that. You know, it’s a strange thing to me, because last time I saw him, he asked me about my kids like a normal person would.” He added: “But again, there’s not a lot of time for me to focus on the Washington game because we have real work to do here.” The interview clip was first aired on Tuesday’s edition of The View.