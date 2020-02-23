Buttigieg Campaign: Nevada Caucuses Were ‘Plagued With Errors’
Pete Buttigieg’s campaign asked the Nevada State Democratic Party late Saturday to deal with more than 200 incident reports from the state’s caucus day, saying that it was “plagued with errors and inconsistencies.” The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor’s campaign is requesting that the party “release early vote and in-person vote totals by precinct,” correct early vote and second alignment errors, and “explain anomalies in the data.” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) secured an extraordinary win in Nevada’s caucuses, leading with 46 percent with roughly 60 percent of precinct results reported on Sunday. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in second place with 19.6 percent, and Pete Buttigieg came in third with 15.3 percent. “Currently our data shows that this is a razor thin margin for second place in Nevada, and due to irregularities and a number of unresolved questions we have raised with the Nevada Democratic Party, it’s unclear what the final results will be,” Buttigieg’s deputy campaign manager Hari Sevugan said.
“We are continuing to verify and to report results,” the state party’s spokesperson Molly Forgey said on Sunday. “We never indicated we would release a separate breakdown of early vote and in-person attendees by precinct and will not change our reporting process now.”