Pete Buttigieg Deftly Shuts Down Fox News’ Hunter Biden Smear
GOTCHA
In his latest bubble-popping Fox News appearance, Pete Buttigieg expertly swatted away the futile attempt by co-anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum to accuse Vice President Joe Biden of any wrongdoing related to his son Hunter.
“If they want to make this about business deals of a government official, let’s talk about the president of the United States having a secret Chinese bank account,” the Biden surrogate said, referring to a recent New York Times report. “That’s not like something somebody said that used to work with somebody related to the president in a email. That’s a matter of documented fact! And they won’t even tell us what bank it is.”
“Does that bother Americans?” Buttigieg asked. “I’m pretty sure it bothers Americans a lot more than what they’re trying to whip up for the last 12 days of this election season.”