CHEAT SHEET
FADING
Buttigieg Pulled In $19.1M in 3rd Quarter, Lower Than Previous Period’s Haul
Pete Buttigieg brought in $19.1 million for his 2020 presidential campaign during the third quarter, down from the $24.9 million haul the South Bend, Indiana, mayor raised in the second quarter. Campaign Manager Mike Schmuhl said the donations came from 580,000 individual supporters and would keep him in the race. “This is great news and shows that in a crowded field, Pete continues to stand out as having the vision and leadership voters know we need to tackle the urgent problems facing our country,” he said in an Tuesday email. “It also positions us solidly as one of the top three fund-raisers in this race.” Buttigieg is trailing the major candidates in the polls, coming in slightly behind Bernie Sanders, whose campaign announced Tuesday that it had raised $25.3 million in the third quarter.