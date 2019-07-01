CHEAT SHEET
Pete Buttigieg Raised $24.8 Million in First Quarter
Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million during 2019’s first quarter, his campaign said Monday. The impressive haul positions Buttigieg as a strong contender in the Democratic field. In the first quarter of the year, Buttigieg was the fourth biggest fundraiser in the crowded race, behind Bernie Sanders with $18.2 million; Kamala Harris with $12 million; and Beto O’Rourke, with $9.4 million. Joe Biden had not entered the race in the quarter to which the figures relate. Some 64 percent of Buttigieg’s donations came from the all-important small donors, who gave $200 or less.