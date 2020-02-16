Pete Buttigieg: I Won’t ‘Take Lectures on Family Values’ From Rush Limbaugh

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg roundly dismissed conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s homophobic attack on him, saying he won’t be lectured on family values by the likes of the thrice-divorced right-wing personality. On CNN’s State of the Union, guest host Dana Bash asked the former South Bend mayor to respond to Limbaugh’s comment last week that “Mr. Man Donald Trump” would “have fun” with “gay guy” Buttigieg kissing his husband.
“I love my husband, I am faithful to my husband,” Buttigieg said. “On stage, we usually just go for a hug, but I love him very much. And I am not going to take lectures on family values from the likes of Rush Limbaugh.”