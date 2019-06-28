Pete Buttigieg skipped the spin room in Miami after Thursday night’s Democratic debate, in which he was confronted over a fatal shooting of a black man by police and somberly admitted he “couldn’t get it done” in adding more black cops to the South Bend, Indiana, force. Instead, the mayor posted a picture of himself on Instagram enjoying a post-debate beverage with his mother and husband, Chasten. His comms director Lis Smith told CNN, “He won the debate and he had a great direct conversation with the American people about how he’s not just thinking about the next four years, but the next 50 years.”