Pete Buttigieg to Endorse Joe Biden After Dropping Out of Presidential Race: AP

Pete Buttigieg to Endorse Joe Biden After Dropping Out of Presidential Race: API'M WITH HIMDanika FearsBreaking News EditorJulia ArcigaReporterUpdated Mar. 02, 2020 3:38PM ET / Published Mar. 02, 2020 3:34PM ET Mike Blake/ReutersOne day after dropping out of the Democratic presidential race, Pete Buttigieg will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for president, according to the Associated Press. Buttigieg will appear with Biden at a Dallas, Texas, rally on Monday night. On Sunday, the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor said he would "do everything" in his power to "ensure that we have a new Democratic president come January" while announcing the suspension of his campaign. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who dropped out of the race Monday, is also slated to appear at Biden's Dallas rally to endorse his 2020 White House bid.Read it at Associated Press