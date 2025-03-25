Democrats dug up old pronouncements by the Trump administration’s national security officials after top-secret war plans landed in a journalist’s inbox in a stunning leak. Just 10 days ago, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard scorched intelligence leaks on X: “Politically motivated leaks undermine our national security and the trust of the American people, and will not be tolerated,” she said. “Any unauthorized release of classified information is a violation of the law and will be treated as such.” After The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg revealed Monday that he was accidentally added to a group chat of top national security officials—including Gabbard—discussing strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, Democratic Senator Tina Smith reposted Gabbard’s threat with the caption: “Circling back on this…” The X account for Democrats in the House Foreign Affairs Committee also resurrected a post by National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, who inadvertently added Goldberg to the group chat. “Biden’s sitting National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent Top Secret messages to Hillary Clinton’s private account,” Waltz wrote in June 2023. “And what did DOJ do about it? Not a damn thing.” House Democrats reposted Waltz’s remarks with emojis of a fist, the U.S. flag, and a fire, mocking a message he sent to the group chat after the strikes were carried out. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine reposted The Atlantic story with a brief comment: “But her emails…”
