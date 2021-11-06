Pete Buttigieg’s Baby Spent a Week on a Ventilator

CHEAT SHEET
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s adopted baby son Gus spent a “terrifying” week on a ventilator after he and his twin sister contracted a respiratory virus that was not COVID. The babies were born prematurely and both ended up in the hospital after getting sick, Buttigieg told reporters on Saturday. “She got better, he got worse, and we went through something that you wouldn’t wish on any parent,” he said on Fox News. His husband, Chasten, tweeted that their son was on the road to recovery. “Gus is home, smiling, and doing great! We’re so relieved, thankful, and excited for him and Penelope to take DC by storm!”