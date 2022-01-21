CHEAT SHEET
    Dia Gill

    Breaking News Intern

    Saturday Night Live stars Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have big plans to convert a 60-year-old decommissioned ferry known as the John F. Kennedy into a “live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art.” The two Staten Island natives purchased the ship for $280,000 at an auction with the help of real-estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia. In its current state, the craft is unable to power its own movements and was decommissioned because of mechanical issues. It has a long way to go before it becomes the next trendy nightlife spot: “We’re in the early stages, but everybody involved had the same ambition—not to see this thing go to the scrapyard,” Italia said.

