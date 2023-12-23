Pete Davidson Cancels Slate of Comedy Shows Just Hours Before Planned Set

Read it at Page Six
Comedian Pete Davidson canceled a comedy show at New York’s Beacon Theatre just two hours before he was set to take the stage, and he has scrapped every planned set through Jan. 5, Page Six reported. The theater cited “unforeseen circumstances” in an Instagram story, with no further details given. Earlier this year Davidson sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder, checking into the same rehab facility that treated his friend John Mulaney. One source told the outlet at the time that Davidson sporadically checks into rehab for “tune ups” and “a mental break.”