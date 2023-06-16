CHEAT SHEET
Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving in High-Speed Car Crash
Pete Davidson is facing one count of reckless driving by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office after he slammed his Mercedes-Benz into the side of a Beverly Hills home in March, TMZ reported. The former Saturday Night Live star was driving in his car with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders when he hit a curb at high speeds, knocking down a fire hydrant and crashing into the house. No one was injured in the crash, no drugs or alcohol were at fault, and Davidson was spared an arrest. Reckless driving can carry a 90-day jail sentence, a $1,000 fine, and a violation on your driver’s license. Davidson’s reps have not responded to TMZ’s requests for comment.