Just 30 minutes prior to Saturday Night Live, Ariana Grande released a new song about her exes—including SNL’s very own Pete Davidson.

The song, called “Thank U, Next,” saw Grande sing, “And for Pete, I’m so thankful,” and contains a chorus that goes, “Thank u, next / I’m so fuckin’ grateful for my ex.” Its title is a reference to a tweet Grande fired off (and subsequently deleted) after taking issue with Davidson poking fun at their engagement in an SNL promo.

And on SNL’s “Weekend Update,” co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che welcomed Davidson on to roast some of the midterm election candidates.

“So, the midterm elections are obviously a huge deal, and after I had to move back in with my mom, I started paying attention to them. She’s lovin it,” Davidson joked. “And I realized there are some really gross people running for office this year.”

Davidson said that Florida’s Rick Scott “looks like someone tried to whittle Bruce Willis out of a penis,” while New York’s Peter King “looks like if a cigar came to life.” As for New York’s Andrew Cuomo, he “looks like a guy that’s sleeping with your mom, but stays overnight and eats breakfast with you in his boxers. And then he asks ya how the baseball’s goin’, and you say you don’t play baseball, and he says, ‘OK, queer.’”

After ripping on his own looks, saying he resembles if “a Dr. Seuss character went to prison,” an emotional Davidson issued a message to Grande—and took the high road.

“And the last thing I will say is, I know some of you are curious about the breakup but the truth is, it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s OK,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world. Now please, vote on Tuesday.”

Through audience applause, he jokingly added, “I’m still a great song, though!” referring to the track “Pete Davidson” off Grande’s recent album Sweetener.