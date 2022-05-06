Pete Davidson Jokes Kanye Should Pull a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ to See His Kids

“I’ve had a really weird year.”

Pete Davidson is having one of the most bizarre years out of all of us, thanks to his new relationship with megastar Kim Kardashian. As new episodes of The Kardashians drop on Hulu, we’re inching closer to the reveal that Davidson and Kardashian found love on the set of Saturday Night Live—and, inherently, pissed off her ex Kanye West to an extreme degree.

But before we get to Kim’s side of the story, Davidson has shared his own take. While performing at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in Los Angeles—yes, the same one where Dave Chappelle was attacked—the SNL vet opened up about the various hells he’s been put through as he pursues a relationship with West’s ex-wife.

“I had an AIDS scare this year. You’re like, ‘Pete, wow. What’s going on in your life? Are you sharing needles? Are you doing heroin? Are you having tons of unprotected sex?’” Davidson quipped. “No. Kanye told me I had AIDS.”

Davidson then declared West a “genius,” and when is a genius incorrect? Never, apparently. The comic said he “actually got checked” because he thought West could be correct, but the doctor said he just “looks like he has AIDS.”

“It’s a completely different thing,” Davidson continued, going on to label AIDS an old-fashioned insult. “John Mulaney called me and said, ‘AIDS? You should spread a rumor that he has polio!’”

Then, Davidson announced he was rooting for West to pull a “Mrs. Doubtfire” and introduce himself as the new housekeeper for the Kardashian family. Now, that’s exactly the kind of material Kris Jenner could use to spice up her new Hulu series!

Things got a little darker as Davidson said no one in his life has any advice for him, just that they hope he’s safe and doing alright as the fall-out with Kanye continues to spiral out of control. Apparently, the worst problem is actually folks asking him bizarre questions.

“The other day, someone came up to me and said, ‘I heard you’re friends with Jack Harlow,’” and Davidson is—but so is Kanye, who just featured the musician on his new album. “Even though I’ve been friends with him for two or three years, he did it anyway. People come up to me and they say, ‘How does that make you feel? Does that bother you? Does that get under your skin?’”

Davidson’s response? “No, he’s a rapper. That’s his field. That’s what they do. It doesn’t hurt my feelings—it would hurt my feelings if I saw Bill Burr at Sunday Service.”

While Davidson and Kardashian continue their A-List relationship in the limelight, the comic says he’s 50 percent loved and 50 percent hated by the public. It’s clear to see that Kanye West, who was once a friend, now resides in the latter half of society.