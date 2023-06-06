Pete Davidson Leaves PETA a Furious Voicemail After Dog Row
FEELING RUFF
Pete Davidson left an enraged voicemail message replete with expletives for PETA on Monday after taking issue with the animal rights group’s statement about his new dog. Earlier in the day, TMZ ran a story carrying a statement from Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA’s senior VP of cruelty investigations, saying it was “tragic” that Davidson had chosen to buy a new cavapoo puppy for his mom following the death of her old dog, urging him instead to consider “adopting, not shopping, in the future.” In the voicemail, Davidson sarcastically thanked Nachminovitch for her comments. “I just wanna let you know I’m severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed,” he adds. “I’m only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs.” TMZ’s recording of the message ends with Davidson saying: “Fuck you and suck my dick.” Davidson told the outlet it was a “poor choice of words.” “I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family,” he added.