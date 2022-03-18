Pete Davidson Not Blasting Into Space Next Week After All

CHEAT SHEET
Just a few days after Pete Davidson was confirmed to be launching into space on March 23, the mission has changed dates—and Pete “is no longer able to join.” That’s according to a Thursday night tweet from Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which announced the postponement of the mission to March 29. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days,” Blue Origin tweeted. No word yet on when—or if—the actor will be going to space. But the first comment under Blue Origin’s tweet has a suggestion for a possible sixth crew member: “Take @kanyewest instead thanks.”