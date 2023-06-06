Pete Davidson Offers Only Plausible Explanation for Buying Ferry

Read it at Entertainment Tonight
It’s been well over a year since Pete Davidson bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry with his former Saturday Night Live co-star Colin Jost and announced big plans to turn it into a nightclub and restaurant. So when is the opening? “I have no idea what's going on with that thing,” Davidson candidly told Entertainment Tonight at a movie premiere Monday night. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we're figuring it out.” The pair paid $280,000 for the ferry, which he called “a windowless van of the sea,” at auction.