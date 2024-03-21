Pete Davidson Pulls the Plug on ‘Bupkis’ Season 2
NEVER MIND
Pete Davidson has reportedly decided not to move forward with a planned second season of his autobiographical series Bupkis on Peacock that was set to start shooting this summer in New York. “Of all the work I’ve ever done, Bupkis is by far what I’m most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt,” the Saturday Night Live alum said in a statement. “I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I’m very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.” The show, which also starred Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, was almost immediately picked up for a second season after it premiered last May. According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, Davidson’s agent emailed Peacock executives about his decision but declined to inform Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video production company.