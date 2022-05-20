Pete Davidson Reportedly Set to Leave SNL
KEEPING UP WITH PETE
Pete Davidson, who started on Saturday Night Live in 2014 as a relative unknown before seeing his star explode, is expected to leave the comedy show, according to Variety. The 28-year-old has become one of SNL’s most recognizable stars, in part due to his high profile relationships with celebrities including former fiancée Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and his current flame, Kim Kardashian. Davidson has been missing from much of the current season as he shoots his new movie The Home. His time at SNL hasn’t been without controversy. He was forced to apologize after he mocked Texas Republican Dan Crenshaw—a former Navy SEAL who lost his eye in an IED explosion while serving his third tour in Afghanistan—for wearing an eye patch, saying he looked like “a hit man in a porno movie.” NBC is yet to comment about Davidson’s future at SNL.