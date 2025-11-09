Pete Davidson Reveals the One Person Who Could Lure Him Back to ‘SNL’
Comedian Pete Davidson said he could be tempted back to the show that launched his career if its legendary creator, Lorne Michaels, wanted him. “I’d do anything for Lorne. I had a great time hosting last time, and anytime you get that call, it’s an honor and a privilege,” Davidson told People. The 31-year-old made his name on Saturday Night Live, joining the late-night sketch show for its 40th season in 2014, when he was just 20, and sticking around for eight seasons. Michaels, 80, launched SNL in 1975 and has served as its executive producer almost entirely ever since. “I owe that guy my life. He jump-started everything,” Davidson added. “So I’d do anything for Lorne, and he knows that.” Since departing the series in 2022, Davidson returned to host in 2023 and made a cameo in a 2024 episode hosted by fellow SNL alum John Mulaney. But The King of Staten Island star said he wouldn’t be averse to returning to work at Studio 8H again. “It’s always relevant, it’s a hot show,” Davidson said. “People look forward to it, and the cast is great.”