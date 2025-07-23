Pete Davidson Says It’s His ‘Dream’ to Become a Dad After Elsie Hewitt’s Pregnancy News

Pete Davidson said it’s his “dream” to be a dad, following the announcement that he and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are expecting their first child. The comedian spoke of his excitement on Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon after the couple made the pregnancy announcement via Instagram last week. “Anybody who knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad, so I’m so excited,” the former Saturday Night Live star enthused. “Elsie’s excited. I’m excited to see her be a mom, so we’re stoked,” he added, to which Fallon responded by saying he’d “Crush it.” After thanking the longtime host, Davidson gushed, “Everything else doesn’t really matter anymore.” Davidson, 31, and Hewitt, 29, posted a carousel of images on social media last week that included an ultra-sound scan, which Hewitt self-depricatingly captioned: “Welp now everyone knows we had sex.” The baby is due in winter, according to Page Six, which reports, citing an insider, “Pete is so excited for this next chapter. His family is thrilled and can’t wait to become grandparents, aunts, etc.”