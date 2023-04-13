Pete Davidson to Host ‘SNL’ on the Heels of ‘Bupkis’ Premiere

CHEAT SHEET
All-star comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson is making a return to the iconic program on May 6—and this time, he’ll be the host. Davidson left SNL at the end of last season, but made regular appearances from 2014 to 2022. The news of his hosting gig comes on the heels of his new TV series, Bupkis, which is produced by SNL chief Lorne Michaels and premieres on Peacock May 4. Davidson shared a director’s cut trailer for the show on Thursday. Bupkis stars Davidson, whose life the show is loosely based on, alongside Joe Pesci as his grandfather and Edie Falco as his mother.