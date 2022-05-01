CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Pete Davidson’s New Tattoo Looks Like an Ode to Kim Kardashian’s Kids
WHAT WILL KANYE SAY?
Read it at Page Six
Pete Davidson has gotten yet another tattoo that appears to be dedicated to girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Davidson was spotted with a new neck tattoo that reads “KNSCP” over the weekend. Fans have speculated that the K references Kim herself, while the remaining four letters are for Kardashian’s four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian shares all four children with Kanye West, who Davidson has feuded with on social media. In his song “Eazy,” West sang about Davidson—“God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The Saturday Night Live star has another tattoo that reads, “My Girl Is A Lawyer,” which Kardashian has said is “really cute” and her favorite.