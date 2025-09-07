Hegesth Reads From Notes in Awkward ‘Department of War’ Promo Video

With the Department of Defense now identifying itself as the “Department of War,” President Donald Trump shared a new video featuring an awkwardly rebranded “War Secretary” Pete Hegesth reeling off generic statements about just how tough the department will be. In the video, which Trump posted to Truth Social, Hegseth glances at a script while informing Americans of the reasoning behind the rebrand. “This name change is not just about renaming, it’s about restoring,” Hegseth said. “It’s going to fight to win, not not to lose. We’re going to go on offense, not just on defense.” Trump signed an executive order on Friday slapping the Department of Defense with its new name. However, the president does not actually have the power to officially rename a government department, making the Department of War a secondary title. Arguing that the name change will “set the tone for this country,” Hegseth concluded with a corporate-style sign-off: “America first, peace through strength, brought to you by the War Department.”

( @realDonaldTrump - Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump - Sep 06, 2025, 7:40 PM ET )



THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR… pic.twitter.com/0SwXydWu3H — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) September 7, 2025

Truth Social