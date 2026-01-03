Hegseth and Leavitt Hype Trump’s Foul-Mouthed Threat After Maduro ‘Capture’

Leading members of the Trump administration have reshared a foul-mouthed warning from Donald Trump directed at Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after the U.S. launched airstrikes on the South American country.

Trump posted on Truth Social early Saturday morning that the U.S. had “successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela,” and had “captured” Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, before flying them out of the country.

With details of the military action still undisclosed—including its legal justification—Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a clip on social media of Trump warning Maduro in October that he did not want to “f--- around” with the United States amid rising tensions between Washington and Caracas.

Karoline Leavitt shared the clip to her 1.7 million X followers. X/Karoline Leavitt

Trump made the remarks after confirming that Maduro had “offered everything”—reportedly including oil and other mineral resources—in an attempt to ease tensions between the two countries. The expletive threat came as the U.S. was carrying out deadly airstrikes against suspected Venezuelan drug boats in the Caribbean and ramping up its military presence near Venezuela.

The administration has continued to pile pressure on Caracas amid suggestions that Trump is pursuing regime change against the left-wing authoritarian leader. Measures have included continuing airstrikes against alleged “narcoterrorists” operating drug boats, the seizure of sanctioned oil tankers off Venezuela’s coast, and the imposition of blockades on others.

Trump has said he will disclose further details about the military operation, and the U.S. detention of Venezuela’s president, during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Fire is seen at Venezuela's largest military complex after the U.S. launched a military attack on the country. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez demanded that the U.S. provide “proof of life” for Maduro and his wife in a statement.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee posted on X that he had spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who allegedly explained the legal justification for the military action and said Maduro would stand trial in the United States.

The whereabouts of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is currently unknown. JUAN BARRETO/Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images

“This action likely falls within the president’s inherent authority under Article II of the Constitution to protect U.S. personnel from an actual or imminent attack,” Lee wrote. “[Rubio] anticipates no further action in Venezuela now that Maduro is in U.S. custody.”