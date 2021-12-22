Simpering Fox News Host Asks Rittenhouse if He Likes Being American
‘IT WAS AN HONOR’
Kyle Rittenhouse has been treated as a hero in MAGA circles since he was acquitted of murder after shooting and killing two men during an anti-police brutality protest—and that fanboyism clearly extends to Pete Hegseth at Fox News. In a comically softball interview that aired on Fox & Friends Wednesday, a starstruck Hegseth used his time with Rittenhouse to ask if he’s proud to be American, how his mom is, and where his “instinct to want to help people to serve” comes from. Delivering his questions with a misplaced tone of gravitas, Hegseth asked: “Are you proud to be an American after everything you went through?” Unsurprisingly, Rittenhouse said he was indeed proud to be American: “I would say, yes... I like America. I like the Constitution and we’re blessed to have the freedoms we have.” Hegseth also posted a snap of himself with Rittenhouse on Instagram, writing: “It was an honor to meet him. A great American.”