Pete Hegseth Confronted on Sexual Assault Allegation

Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, addressed the sexual assault accusation against him head on Thursday.

Asked by a reporter if he did what a woman has accused him doing in Monterey, California, Hegseth said, “It’s very simple, the matter was fully investigated, and I was completely cleared.”

It was the first time Hegseth has addressed the matter that threatens to upend his Senate confirmation. Hegseth was attending meetings on Capitol Hill to rally GOP senators to his side.

“And that’s where I’m gonna leave it,” he added.

Hegseth’s comment came after news broke of a police report filed around the alleged 2017 incident.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS), the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, which is charged with vetting the secretary of defense nomination, was upbeat after his meeting with Hegseth Thursday.

Wicker said Hegseth would be in “pretty good shape” during his confirmation process, according to ABC News. Wicker also declined to say if the assault allegations came up in their meeting.

“We weren’t specific, but, ya know, since no charges were brought by the authorities, we have only press reports,” Wicker said.

Hegseth won over at least a few fans on Thursday, with multiple Republicans suggesting the interactions went well and that he would be confirmed.

"I look forward to supporting his confirmation," Sen. Bill Hagerty added.

“I look forward to supporting his confirmation,” Sen. Bill Hagerty added.

According to the police report, Hegseth’s accuser told police that he blocked her into his hotel room, took her phone, and assaulted her as she repeatedly told him “no.” She told a nurse she thought her drink may have been drugged.

The alleged incident occurred in 2017, when Hegseth spoke at a convention of the California Federation of Republican Women in Monterey. The Fox News star has said he and his accuser had consensual intercourse. He paid her as part of a settlement agreement, but was never charged with a crime.

Hegseth spent Thursday courting senators as vice president-elect JD Vance shepherded him around.

Tennessee’s other U.S. senator, Republican Marsha Blackburn, also signaled her support of Hegseth.

I just met with Vice President-Elect Vance and Secretary of Defense Nominee Pete Hegseth.



"He will put our enemies on notice and make our military great again," she said.

“He will put our enemies on notice and make our military great again,” she said.

But Republican Sen. Joni Ernst reportedly said an FBI background check into Hegseth would be “helpful” for her and fellow Armed Services Committee members to review.

Ernst said “there’s a lot floating around out there, we need to actually be able to visit with him face to face, and I know the committee will do a thorough vetting.”

Just as his client said Thursday, Hegseth’s lawyer on Wednesday said the police report was evidence the matter was “fully investigated.”