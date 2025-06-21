Cheat Sheet
Pete Hegseth Performs Bizarre Fruit Ritual as War Rages in Middle East

SMASHING
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 06.20.25 11:57PM EDT 
Pete Hegseth smashes a watermelon
Pete Hegseth smashes a watermelon

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in the ritualistic sacrifice of a watermelon on Friday. As tensions between Israel and Iran escalate in a conflict threatening to pull the rest of the world in, the head of the United States Department of Defense made a juice offering on the Pentagon’s Parade Field. Hegseth was there to meet with Coca-Cola 600 champion rally driver Ross Chastain. Chastain, who is descended from an eight-generation line of watermelon farmers in Southern Florida, took the opportunity to teach Hegseth and his family—including wife Jenny and their seven kids—the ways of his iconic melon demolition. Chastain smashes watermelons after every win as a means of paying tribute to his family’s legacy. “To be able to smash watermelons here near the front steps of the Pentagon is something my family will talk about for the rest of time,“ Chastain told reporters. ”To do that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I don’t think any other fruit has been out here!” “The guy who started last in that race ended first,” Hegseth said of Chastain’s Memorial Day victory. “It was an awesome Memorial Day Weekend—honoring the troops, remembering those who’d given it all. And as Ross Chastain won the race, I thought, ‘we’ve got to win [at the Pentagon].’”

2
Sam Rockwell’s Biggest ‘Regret’ About Philip Seymour Hoffman
SHIPS PASSING
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.20.25 4:23PM EDT 

Sam Rockwell regrets never acting alongside his “old buddy,” the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, he revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast Friday. “I had two opportunities, maybe three,” to appear in a film with Hoffman, he said, “and they were squandered and I regret that.” Hoffman died of a heroin overdose in February 2014. Rockwell also kept his friend’s memory alive when he dedicated his Best Supporting Actor Oscar to Hoffman in 2018. “He was an old friend of mine,” Rockwell said during his acceptance speech, “He directed me in a play for public theater. He was very close to me and an inspiration to all of my peers. People like Jeffrey Wright, Billy Crudup, Liev Schreiber, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, whoever was in my age range—Phil Hoffman was the guy,” he added, calling Hoffman “a huge, huge inspiration on me.” Rockwell elaborated on that friendship more Friday when he said, “Phil, we were very close, we were good friends and he directed me and he was just one of the guys. He was the guy.” Rockwell also named a few living actors he wished he’d taken the opportunity to work with. “There’s a couple. I could have worked with Nick Nolte, could have worked with Kurt Russell, really been kicking myself. Richard Jenkins.” He added that in their case, “They’re still out there, there’s time.”



3
Biden Annoys Amtrak Riders by Talking in the Quiet Car
Bad Joe
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.20.25 6:04PM EDT 
Joe Biden eating ice cream.
Jim Watson/AFP

Even in retirement, former President Biden can’t escape bad press. Now, Amtrak customers are complaining that the 82-year-old was breaking the golden rule of the Amtrak Acela’s ”quiet car.” “He was talking in the quiet car!” an Amtrak regular told the New York Post, complaining that the former president was chatting throughout the train ride. Another rider defended Biden, telling the Post that Biden was talking because he was “constantly approached” by fellow passengers. The rider expressed that they found the complaints to be particularly unfair, considering that Biden is also often criticized for being “too soft spoken! No winning.” (They also noted that whispered exchanges are technically allowed by the railroad company.) Biden also reportedly asked for one of his favorite snacks, ice cream, which the cafe did not offer. But what is it, exactly, that the retired president is doing commuting to his D.C. office? “It’s really a mystery,” a former aide said.

4
R. Kelly’s Lawyer Accuses Prison of Denying Singer Life-Saving Surgery
IMMINENT DANGER
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.20.25 6:28PM EDT 
R. Kelly
R. Kelly leaving the Cook County jail in Chicago after posting his $100K bond in 2019. Scott Olson/Getty Images

A federal judge may have denied R. Kelly’s motion for an emergency prison furlough earlier today, but that isn’t stopping his lawyer. The singer’s attorney, Beau B. Brindley, says he’s planning to file a second motion for Kelly’s emergency release, now with a new justification: he claims Kelly has a previously undiscovered, life-threatening health condition. Brindley says the disgraced R&B star, who is serving a 31-year sentence on sex abuse-related charges, has “blood clots in his lungs.” According to Brindley, doctors recommended a pulmonary embolectomy, but the prison blocked them from performing the surgery. “This threatens his life every minute that he is denied the surgical intervention,” Brindley told People. “The danger could not be more imminent.” This new justification is a stark break from Brindley’s June 10 motion, which alleged that officials from the Bureau of Prisons were conspiring to have Kelly killed. Between the initial filing and dismissal, Kelly was rushed to the hospital after a near-fatal overdose on medications provided to him by prison employees. Brindley says it was during that hospital stay that doctors discovered his lung condition. The attorney also says he’s in discussions with the Trump Administration about securing a pardon for his client.

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps



5
Kennedy Heir Slams Ryan Murphy’s JFK Jr. Show as ‘Grotesque’
GROTESQUERIE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.20.25 5:42PM EDT 
Ryan Murphy and Jack Schlossberg.
Ryan Murphy and Jack Schlossberg. The Daily Beast/Getty

Ryan Murphy’s American Love Story won’t arrive until February 2026, but is already receiving its share of criticism in the week since its first teaser stunned audiences. For its latest detractor, the issue is personal. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, took to Instagram to slam the upcoming series, which chronicles the marriage of his late uncle, JFK Jr., to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. “For those wondering whether [JFK Jr.’s] family was ever consulted, or has anything to do with the new show being made about him, the answer is no,” wrote Schlossberg, 32. “For the record, I think admiration for my uncle John is great,” added the Vogue correspondent. “What I don’t think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way.” This is hardly the first time one of Murphy’s projects has been denounced by the families of its real-life inspirations. In 2022, relatives of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims spoke out against the TV mogul’s crime anthology Monster, which chronicled the murders, describing the show as “retraumatizing” and “cruel.” The second season of Monster, adapted from the story of the Menendez brothers, earned similar criticism from their family, who, coincidentally, also called Murphy’s tactics “grotesque.”

6
‘Heat Dome’ Set to Send Temperatures Into Triple Digits
DANGEROUS AND EXTREME
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.20.25 3:14PM EDT 
Published 06.20.25 12:57PM EDT 
Construction worker cools off with a bottle of water.
LOIC VENANCE/Loic Venance/AFP

Summer has arrived, and with it come dangerous levels of heat and humidity. This weekend, a “heat dome” will bring extreme temperatures to the Midwest and the East Coast, abating sometime next week. Not to be confused with a heat wave—in which temperatures are elevated for an extended period of time—a heat dome is caused by a buildup of pressure in the atmosphere, which traps heat and causes extended periods of brutal temperatures, sometimes for weeks, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico will bring additional humidity, which, when compounded by the over 90-degree heat, has the potential to make the heat under the “dome” feel 20 degrees hotter than it is. The Mid-Atlantic is projected to experience temperatures of up to 110 degrees, and the Northeast will hit more than 100 degrees. The extreme heat risk could be particularly devastating to young people, the elderly, unhoused people, and those who work outdoors. The National Weather Service (NWS) also warns that the scorching temperatures may deteriorate pavement and railway tracks, impact aircraft operations, strain water resources and the electrical grid, and have lasting impacts on crops. The NWS advises that populations in the affected areas stay in cool indoor spaces, reduce outdoor physical activity, dress for the weather, and stay hydrated.

7
Beloved Star of ‘Ernest’ Movies and ‘Hee Haw’ Has Died at 78
‘DIED OF SILLINESS’
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.20.25 1:30PM EDT 
Gailard Sartain in 1975.
Gailard Sartain in 1975. Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC

Actor, comedian, painter, and illustrator Gailard Sartain passed away on Tuesday in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, TMZ confirmed on Friday. The cause of death has not been released. Sartain was known for his roles in movies set in the American South, including Mississippi Burning, the Ernest film series, and the long-running variety show Hee Haw. Sartain, who appeared on Hee Haw for almost 20 seasons as Sheriff Orville P. Bullmoose, is fondly remembered by other cast members. Hee Haw’s Victoria Hallman said that Sartain was like an older brother to her. Hallman told TMZ that they had to reshoot scenes often because Sartain made the cast laugh all the time. Gailard got his start in the industry by hosting a late-night Tulsa comedy program, The Uncanny Film Festival, playing a wizard named Dr. Mazeppa Pompazoidi. After being scouted for Hee Haw, Sartain went on to work on more than 60 films and TV shows. In 2005, Sartain retired from the entertainment industry. However, the actor also had a successful career as an illustrator, making art for album covers and magazines. He is succeeded by his three children, granddaughter, great-grandson, and his wife of 36 years, Mary Jo Sartain, who told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor “died of silliness.”

8
Earthquake Hits Northern Iran Amid Israeli Missile Strikes
MORE DISRUPTION
William Vaillancourt
Published 06.20.25 4:48PM EDT 
Semnan, Iran
Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit northern Iran Friday night, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed, amid Israel’s continued airstrikes in the country. The quake struck east of Tehran and about 22 miles southwest of Semnan at 9:19 p.m. local time. Semnan happens to house the Semnan Missile Complex and the Semnan Space Center. Meanwhile, Israel and Iran have traded missile strikes for the past week. Iran struck several cities in Israel Friday, according to Israeli broadcasters. Iran’s state broadcaster said overnight strikes by Israel targeted an industrial complex in its northern provinces, one of which is Semnan. Diplomats from Europe and Iran met Friday in Switzerland to seek to avoid further escalations, but the talks reportedly ended without making headway. President Donald Trump on Thursday set a two-week deadline for his decision to bring U.S. forces in to help Israel target Iran’s military and nuclear sites, amping up pressure on its leaders to make sufficient concessions.



9
Grammy-Winning Country Singer Injured in Freak Accident
OH, WHAT A WORLD!
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.20.25 5:28PM EDT 
Published 06.20.25 3:39PM EDT 
Kacey Musgraves
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Grammy-winning country artist Kacey Musgraves has revealed that she sustained a broken rib on Wednesday in a freak accident while in Mexico. On Friday, she shared an X-ray of her broken rib with her social media followers. “This s--t is no joke. I’m in a lot of pain and doing ANYTHING is extremely difficult but I’m managing and being well taken care of,” she wrote. “Wednesday night it was raining and I was running to grab some towels and had an extremely hard fall on some very slick tile I didn’t see. Thankful I didn’t smack my head but I landed very hard on my back left ribcage and broke rib number six.” Musgraves said she has to reschedule her upcoming performance in Nashville. Fans flooded her post on Twitter with their condolences and messages of support. Musgraves is expected to go back on stage on July 5 and throughout the rest of the summer.

10
Florida Man Found Cooking and Getting Ready for a Bath in Stranger’s Home to Avoid His Angry Wife
GOLDILOCKS GUEST
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.20.25 9:58AM EDT 
A 44-year-old Florida man was caught cooking dinner and preparing for a bath in a stranger’s home after allegedly breaking in to avoid his wife’s wrath.
Polk County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook

A 44-year-old Florida man was found cooking dinner and running a bath in a stranger’s home after allegedly breaking in to avoid his wife’s wrath, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Davenport on June 9 after a vigilant neighbor—tasked with watching the property—noticed lights going on and off inside the home. When law enforcement entered, they found the man, identified only as “Joe”, cooking and running himself a bath. Joe reportedly told deputies he had been staying in the house after a fight with his wife and admitted he neither had permission to be there nor knew who owned the property. Joe was charged with felony unarmed burglary, misdemeanor petit theft, and domestic battery, reported the Miami Herald. “We assume the bath temperature was not too hot, nor too cold, but juuuuust right,” the sheriff’s office teased in a press release, likening the incident to a real-life Goldilocks tale—minus the bears. “It’s one of those things where you just have to grin and bear it.”

