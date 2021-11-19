Pete Hegseth Throws Tantrum When Asked About Fox’s Vaccine Rules, Whether Biden Won 2020
‘MELTDOWN’
Fox News host and MAGA firebrand Pete Hegseth absolutely melted down this week when asked by Mediaite about his employer’s vaccine policies and whether President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, abruptly ending the scheduled interview.
When Mediaite noted that Hegseth has previously failed to answer whether Biden won the election, the Fox & Friends Weekend host deflected, claiming he’s “not interested in answering your question,” and adding: “We’ll see what happens. It’s not my job to... unlike every other anchor of every other network, to immediately preach my view of what has happened and what ought happen.”
Elsewhere in the chat, Mediaite asked Hegseth about Fox News’ vaccine requirements, which are notably stricter than the ones required by the Biden administration. “What do you want me to say? I mean, ultimately, companies have prerogatives,” said Hegseth, who has railed against even the slightest public encouragements to get vaccinated, before pivoting to attacking Mediaite as a “trash heap” with “dumb questions.” The Fox News host then abruptly ended the interview after being asked whether he was vaccinated.