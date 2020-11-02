Suspect in Alleged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Released on Bond
WALKING FREE
One of the eight suspects in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released after posting $100,000 bond, Michigan Live reports. Pete Musico, 42, had his bond reduced from $10 million on Friday after a county judge decided his lack of violent criminal record and in-state family ties merited a lower amount of money to guarantee his return to court.“[Musico] is under such a microscope right now, he would have to be absolutely nuts to not travel the straight and arrow on bond,” the judge said. Musico is charged with one felony count of threat of terrorism, one count of gang membership, and providing material support for terrorist acts and felony firearms. He must wear a GPS tether while on release. Along with fellow suspect Joseph Morrison, 26, Musico is reported to have founded the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, which is accused of aiding the suspects in the alleged plot to punish the Democratic governor for restrictions on the state during the coronavirus pandemic.