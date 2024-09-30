Pete Rose, Legendary MLB Player and All-Time Hits Leader, Dies at 83

Pete Rose, the greatest hitter in Major League Baseball and a 17-time All-Star, has died. He was 83.

Rose died on Monday at his home in Las Vegas, his agent confirmed to TMZ Sports.

Rose played 3,562 games across five different positions during a 24-year career. He won three batting titles, two Gold Gloves, and was named National League Rookie of the Year for the Cincinnati Reds in 1963. He won the World Series three times, twice with the Reds and once with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Upon his retirement, he’d set league records in hits, singles, games played, at-bats, and plate appearances, according to Sports Illustrated.

In 1989, as he was managing the Reds, he accepted a lifetime ban from baseball amid accusations that he had gambled on games both as a player and a coach. The ban eventually made him ineligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

After denying it for years, Rose admitted in 2004 to gambling on Reds games, but insisted he never bet against his own team.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.