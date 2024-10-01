MLB Legend Pete Rose’s Cause of Death Has Been Revealed
‘NATURAL CAUSES’
Following his death on Monday, legendary baseball player Pete Rose’s cause of death has been revealed. The New York Post reports that the former Cincinnati Reds star “died of natural causes stemming from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” through a statement from coroner Melanie Rouse. Diabetes also contributed to the 83-year-old’s death. According to People, Rose left behind five grown children: Fawn Rose, Pete Rose Jr., Morgan Erin Rubio, Tyler Rose, and Cara Rose. At the time of his passing, he was still engaged to his longtime fiancé, Kiana Kim. Following his death at his Las Vegas home, his former team took to social media to give their condolences. “He was one of the fiercest competitors the game has ever seen, and every team he played for was better because of him. Pete was a Red through and through,” Bob Castellini said in a lengthy statement posted to the team’s X. Fellow Reds player and Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench wrote that Rose was successful because of his “determination and grit” in an X message of his own.