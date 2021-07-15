Famed Dutch Crime Reporter Peter De Vries Dies a Week After Being Shot in Head

Read it at Reuters
Peter R. de Vries, the celebrity Dutch crime reporter known for investigating the criminal underworld, has died from his injuries after being shot on a street in central Amsterdam last week. De Vries was shot in the head in one of the city’s biggest plazas last Tuesday after visiting broadcaster RTL’s television studio for a chat-show appearance. During his career, the reporter exposed multiple mob bosses and drug lords, and was previously given police protection following threats on his life. In a statement reported by Dutch news network RTL, where de Vries worked, the reporter’s family said: “Peter fought ’til the end but wasn’t able to win this battle. He died surrounded by the people who loved him.”