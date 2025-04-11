Peter Doocy Shrieks as Bird Mistakes His ‘Hair for a Nest’ on ‘Fox & Friends’
A bird apparently mistook Fox News reporter Peter Doocy’s “hair for a nest” when it tried to land on his head during a broadcast outside the White House. The network’s White House correspondent screamed and ducked for cover as he was accosted by the pigeon on the lawn Friday morning, during a Fox & Friends segment. “A bird just landed on my head! I did not like that at all!” he shouted as the panel burst out in laughter. “That is probably so dirty,” Doocy added, before appealing to the president to take action. “President Trump, if you are watching upstairs, we gotta do something about these birds. Where is the Park Service? They are always out here in the street and blowing, except when the birds are landing on my head.” Later, Fox News shared the clip on X, writing: “Apparently, a bird confused @pdoocy's hair for a nest this morning... and it’s definitely not something you see every day."