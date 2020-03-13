Peter Dutton, Australian Official Who Recently Met Ivanka Trump and Bill Barr, Has COVID-19

Read it at The New York Times
Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr are the latest people in President Trump’s inner circle to have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Last week, the first daughter and attorney general both met with Australian Minister for Home Affairs, Peter Dutton, who has now confirmed on Twitter that he has COVID-19. “I feel fine and will provide an update in due course,” he wrote. It is not clear if Trump or Barr have been tested or will undergo self-isolation, which has been recommended for all people who come into direct contact with someone with the disease.