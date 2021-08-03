RNC Official Called Coronavirus Vaccine ‘Mark of the Beast’ in Unhinged Blog Post
DEVIL MAY CARE
It’s one thing to secretly believe the coronavirus vaccine rollout heralds the arrival on Satan on Earth. It’s another for a top political office-holder to post that belief on their public blog. CNN’s KFile has been digging through the writings of Peter Feaman, a lawyer and Republican National Committee official from Florida, and the findings are pretty out there. In May, Feaman condemned COVID-19 vaccines as some kind of Satanic curse, warning that Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “wants her citizens to get the Mark of the Beast to participate in society.” In July, he compared the vaccine rollout to Nazi Germany, writing: “The Biden brown shirts are beginning to show up at private homes questioning vaccine papers.” According to CNN, Feaman also referred to the vaccine as a “false god.” He didn’t respond when CNN asked him to explain himself.